Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of The Hackett Group worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 84.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 162,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 45,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $791.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

