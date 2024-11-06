Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $257,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in RTX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in RTX by 1,247.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,256 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 11,235.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in RTX by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,300,000 after buying an additional 792,830 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $158.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

