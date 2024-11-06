Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys Shares of 18,037 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,566.2% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.71. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently -3,266.67%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

