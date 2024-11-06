Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCBC) recently disclosed the outcomes of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on November 2, 2024. During the meeting, several key matters were put forth for voting by stockholders.

One of the significant decisions involved the election of Directors for various terms. The nominees, including Jay P. Cahalan, Michelle M. Plummer, and Charles H. Schaefer, were elected to serve for a three-year term. In addition, Christopher Cannucciari was elected to serve for a two-year term.

Furthermore, stockholders voted to ratify the appointment of Bonadio & Co., LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for Greene County Bancorp for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.

Another resolution considered and approved was a non-binding advisory resolution concerning the compensation of the named executive officers of the company. The majority of stockholders supported this proposal.

In a separate development, on the same day, Greene County Bancorp presented a slideshow during the meeting. The slideshow delved into the company’s financial performance and outlined its business strategies. Interested parties can access this presentation on the company’s website under the “Investor Relations” section.

As indicated in the Form 8-K filing, the details related to the financial statements and exhibits will be made available as per the requirements. Donald E. Gibson, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Greene County Bancorp, Inc., signed off on the report dated November 4, 2024.

