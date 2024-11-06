Gravity (G) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00 Million

Gravity (G) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Gravity has a market capitalization of $226.61 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gravity alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,805.96 or 1.00003266 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,393.91 or 0.98140490 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. The official message board for Gravity is www.gravity.xyz/blog. The official website for Gravity is gravity.xyz. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Gravity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 8,155,720,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.02887416 USD and is up 5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $7,084,792.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.