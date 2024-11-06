Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.17 and traded as low as C$8.72. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$8.87, with a volume of 13,882 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$271.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.17.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

