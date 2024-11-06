Gordon Keep Sells 70,000 Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) Stock

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Keep sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$16,800.00.

Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

On Tuesday, October 29th, Gordon Keep sold 355,000 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$95,850.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Gordon Keep sold 25,000 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$5,250.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Gordon Keep sold 60,000 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$10,800.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Gordon Keep sold 31,464 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$5,034.24.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

Oceanic Iron Ore stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.24. 332,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,104. The firm has a market cap of C$26.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.33.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore ( CVE:FEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.