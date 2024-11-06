Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at HC Wainwright

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $5.75 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gold Royalty Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:GROY opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 381.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,753,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 90,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 39.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 779,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 219,351 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in Gold Royalty by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 140,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 57,251 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.