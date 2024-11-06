Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at HC Wainwright

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $5.75 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Gold Royalty Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE:GROY opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37.
Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 381.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Gold Royalty Company Profile
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.
