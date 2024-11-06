Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.900-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.78.

NYSE GMED traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,722. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 251.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.88.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 30,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 536,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,242,076. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 536,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,242,076. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,318.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

