Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.50. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 25,514,760 shares changing hands.

Globalstar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 112.72%. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

