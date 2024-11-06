Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Position Boosted by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

BATS:PAVE opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

