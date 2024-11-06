Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,743,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 33,162 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Leerink Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $90.22 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $90.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55. The company has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 110.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.