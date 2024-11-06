General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,777 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $159,750,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 581.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,601,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $600,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3,333.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,394,000 after acquiring an additional 760,523 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $54.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $502,671.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $459,787.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $502,671.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,787.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,228 shares of company stock worth $28,267,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

