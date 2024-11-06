GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

GEV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GE Vernova from $256.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

NYSE GEV opened at $315.58 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $316.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.81.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

