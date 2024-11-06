GateToken Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.27 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $8.79 or 0.00011763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $799.83 million and $4.27 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00006455 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74,716.18 or 1.00008503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00006400 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005783 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,012,743 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 91,012,523.74695988 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.43099256 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,405,271.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

