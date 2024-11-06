Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gaia in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.76 million, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gaia stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 2.13% of Gaia worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

