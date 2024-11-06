FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Balchem Issued By HC Wainwright

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Balchem in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.81. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get Balchem alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Balchem Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $175.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.75 and a 200-day moving average of $163.64. Balchem has a 52 week low of $116.84 and a 52 week high of $186.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Balchem

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 568.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 73.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 642.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Balchem

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.