FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,236 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 70,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 825,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,388,000 after purchasing an additional 106,090 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

