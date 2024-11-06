FS Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

FS Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. FS Bancorp has a payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of FSBW opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.93. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $53.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FSBW

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.