Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 0.1 %
FYBR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,774. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -94.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $39.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
