Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 0.1 %

FYBR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,774. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -94.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $39.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.