Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Truist Financial

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FTDR. William Blair raised shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.03. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.88 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Frontdoor by 25.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 295,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 59,572 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,542,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Frontdoor by 84.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 184,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 84,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Frontdoor by 22.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 125,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

