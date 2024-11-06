Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Zachary Nelson Sells 8,433 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $102,798.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,428.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zachary Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshworks alerts:

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $93,199.68.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $97,316.82.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Freshworks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Freshworks by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $685,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $4,565,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.