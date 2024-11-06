Franklin Resources’ (BEN) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEN. Barclays cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $1,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,890,529.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $336,142.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,891,341.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 231,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,637 and sold 24,024 shares valued at $1,051,375. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $710,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,538,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 583.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 170,089 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 46.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 278,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

