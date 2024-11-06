Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 9,130 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the period. Kroger comprises 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 218.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.
Kroger Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.51%.
Insider Transactions at Kroger
In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $167,265.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,743.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,036.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $167,265.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,743.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $721,243. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
