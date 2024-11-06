Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 758 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 14,462.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM opened at $174.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.65 and its 200 day moving average is $194.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $235.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

