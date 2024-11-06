Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000.
iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of LRGF stock opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22.
iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.
