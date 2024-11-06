Fossil Group (FOSL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 11.90%.

Fossil Group Stock Up 5.7 %

FOSL stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.18. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

