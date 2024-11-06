Forum Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,808 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Radian Group by 859.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 539.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 352.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $130,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $130,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,877.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,796. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

