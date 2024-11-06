Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $207,000 Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,303.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,118 shares of company stock worth $1,943,620. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $153.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.49. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $158.22. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENSG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.