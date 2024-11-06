Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 330 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auour Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 99,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 372,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

