Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New $63,000 Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 485 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 292.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 65.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $61,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $154.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.92. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

