Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of -0.54.

Get Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $299.34 million for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 19.37%.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.