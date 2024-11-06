Flagship Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,472,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,848,000 after purchasing an additional 720,444 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 25,330.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 645,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,246,000 after purchasing an additional 642,628 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,792,000 after purchasing an additional 310,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $23,807,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $133.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.97. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $135.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

