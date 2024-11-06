Flagship Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $757,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,029 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

