Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $178.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.