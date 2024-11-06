Flagship Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $290.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.05. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.46 and a 1-year high of $293.17. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

