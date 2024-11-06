Flagship Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,364,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1,474.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $88.51 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day moving average is $85.57.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

