Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lowered to Underperform Rating by Bank of America

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $98.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.40.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Five Below by 556.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after acquiring an additional 769,980 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 51.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after buying an additional 207,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 39.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,034,000 after buying an additional 167,330 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 318,361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,243 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after buying an additional 72,020 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

