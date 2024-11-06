Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Position Trimmed by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,890 shares of company stock valued at $46,968,117. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Up 1.1 %

Fiserv stock opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.42 and a fifty-two week high of $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.