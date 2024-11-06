FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

FirstEnergy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

