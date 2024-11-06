First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Position Lifted by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for 0.4% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Socha Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 235,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 132.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

FMHI stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.33. 15,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,413. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.64. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $49.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

