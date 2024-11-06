First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $220,000.

NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,778. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

