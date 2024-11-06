First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 9553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $994.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHI. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 85,052 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1,256.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 388,064 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 72,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 21,629 shares during the period.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

