First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 9553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $994.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
