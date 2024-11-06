First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,812 shares during the period. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 35.84% of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFSM. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $401,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AFSM opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.14. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

