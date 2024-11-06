First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) CEO Matthew Deines Purchases 2,100 Shares

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $20,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,890.29. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of FNWB traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. 21,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,142. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $96.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.33). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -43.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

