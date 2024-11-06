On November 1, 2024, First National Corporation, listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol FXNC, issued a press release unveiling its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The detailed financial information can be found in the press release released on the same day, which is made available as part of this report.

The press release, dated November 1, 2024, outlines the financial performance of First National Corporation for the specified quarter. Interested parties can refer to the furnished exhibit, marked as Exhibit 99.1, that encapsulates the press release’s content in this reported Quarter’s financial momentum.

In accordance with Item 9.01, the financial results are accompanied by pertinent exhibits. The following exhibit is included pursuant to Item 2.02:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release dated November 1, 2024

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

This update was filed by First National Corporation in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The contents of the press release and the subsequent financial performance details are integral parts of the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

The release also emphasizes that the filing has been duly signed on behalf of First National Corporation. The signatory, M. Shane Bell, serving as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, affixed the signature to this report on November 6, 2024. This step finalizes the process, ensuring the accuracy and authenticity of the information presented.

First National Corporation remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining open communication channels with its investors and stakeholders. The disclosure of financial results and operational updates serves as a testament to the company’s dedication to providing timely and comprehensive information to its audience.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

