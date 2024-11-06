First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.66 and last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 50000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 12.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 412.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

