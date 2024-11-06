First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

FBMS has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. First Bancshares has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 72.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $463,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $895,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,197,000 after acquiring an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 16.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

