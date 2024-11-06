Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Price Target Raised to C$2.65 at Ventum Financial

Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Ventum Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Fireweed Metals Price Performance

Fireweed Metals stock opened at C$1.35 on Tuesday. Fireweed Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.26.

Get Fireweed Metals alerts:

Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Fireweed Metals

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fireweed Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fireweed Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.