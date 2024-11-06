Financial Security Advisor Inc. Grows Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,070 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 2,973.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in TowneBank by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank stock opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. TowneBank has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.89.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.80 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on TOWN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

